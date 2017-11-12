- Advertisement -

The candidate of the Alliance for Democracy in the November 20, 2016 governorship election in Ondo State, Chief Olusola Oke, has denied the report that he was making efforts to return to the Peoples Democratic Party.

Oke left the PDP in 2015 and defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress shortly after the Presidential election, won by the incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari.

He also left the APC in 2016 after losing the governorship ticket of the party to Governor Rotimi Akeredolu at the September 3, 2016 primary of the party. He, however, contested the election under the platform of the AD but lost the election to Akeredolu of the APC.

A report said the former National Legal Adviser of the PDP had been meeting secretly with the leadership of the party in an effort to return to the party.

However, Oke, who spoke through his media aide, Mr. Rotimi Ogunleye, on Saturday said he never planned to go back to his former party. He described the report as untrue.

Ogunleye explained that Oke held a meeting with members of the AD recently and never had the issue of leaving the party in mind.

He said, “Recently, he met with his supporters in the state and it was resolved that they remain in AD, so there is nothing like the issue of PDP, it was not even on the table.”