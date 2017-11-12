- Advertisement -

A governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress, APC, for the forthcoming election in Ekiti State, Kola Alabi, has debunked rumour flying around that he had agreed to drop his ambition and take up the deputy governorship position. He said those spreading such falsehood are only out to bring him down.

The Ikere Ekiti born politician challenged other contestants and their allies to stop spreading falsehood against his person, but to go out to the field and work if they are actually capable of contesting, saying it is only in unity that APC can wrestle power from the present occupant of the Ekiti Government House .

He said this during a meeting with the party’s ward executives yesterday in Ikere-Ekiti. He said those spreading falsehood that he (Alabi) is planning to be deputy to Niyi Adebayo, Segun Oni, or immediate past governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, were bunch of liars.

Alabi said he felt disappointed, seeing such lies emanating from members of the party and not even from the opposition. He said those spreading such falsehood are only out to malign his person.

“I never had any meeting with any of the governorship aspirants where I agreed to drop my ambition. Some people said I had meeting with former governor Kayode Fayemi and at the meeting I agreed to be his deputy for the 2018 governorship election. It is a big lie. I have been a party man for long. I registered in 2003 when Otunba Niyi Adebayo wanted to contest. I am a true progressive man. I urged you Ikere people to be united and don’t listen to those lies.”

Against the insinuation that he is been sponsored by some bigwigs in the APC, Alabi debunked the rumour, saying every money he has been spending on his campaign comes from his pocket..

He promised to better the lives of Ekiti youths by providing employment for them when elected as governor. Alabi said as a businessman, the larger number of his employees are Ekiti indigenes. He said he is ready to assist the youths by investing in their future.

Wards executives from all the wards in Ikere-Ekiti and coordinators of Kola Alabi’s campaign team from different local governments in Ekiti State were all present at the meeting.