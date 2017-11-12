- Advertisement -

The clamour for the inclusion of young people in governance in Africa, especially in Nigeria is gathering momentum, as youth aspirants team up to solicit support from former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Obasanjo, while chatting with three young aspirants, who visited him, said he is totally in support of their aspiration.

According to Obasanjo, “no venture, no gain, so for the youth to take over governance in Nigeria cum Africa, they must venture.”

The three youth aspirants who visited the former president were Tunde Eso, Ahmed Buhari and Tosin Gold.

Eso, 40, 2018 Osun State governorship aspirant on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) who presented two of the books he authored, African Security Solution and Vision for Africa, to Obasanjo, said “our major interest is to render selfless service through the injection of new ideology into governance by the youth for pragmatic development in Osun State cum Africa”.

Buhari, 39, a presidential aspirant, said apart from the fact that he has constitutional right to contest elective position; he has the passion to serve Nigerians to provide equal opportunities for all.