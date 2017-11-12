- Advertisement -

Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State on Friday declared that the overwhelming performance of his administration in the last six years has silenced the opposition political parties.

He then declared the opposition parties: Peoples Democratic Party, Labour and others who are nursing the ambition of capturing the state in the next general elections as dead.

Ajimobi made these declarations while inaugurating chairmen of the 14 local government and Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) who could not be sworn in with their colleagues April this year due to legal impediment.

He disclosed that he was confident that the expected landslide victory of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming local government election planned for the first quarter of next year, would finally bury the opposition.

Recall that about seven Baales in Oyo community had approached an Abuja Federal High Court to challenge the boundary demarcation that gave rise to some of the new LCDAs created by the governor in August, last year.

A pronouncement by the court had temporarily scuttled the ambition of the 14 new chairmen, while it also caused a delay in the plan by the government to conduct LG election within the four-month tenure of the chairmen that came on board in April.

But the court recently vacated the order stopping the Independent National Electoral Commission from releasing the voters register to the State Independent Electoral Commission, thus clearing the hurdle against the election.



Ajimobi while inaugurating the new helmsmen said the reprieve had given the state the needed impetus to commence activities towards the conduct of the LG poll into the 33 LGs and 35 LCDAs, which he said would be another milestone in the life of his administration.

He said “It is in our interest to conduct elections. I have no doubt that we have performed very well as an administration. Our overwhelming performance has silenced the opposition in this state.

“Anytime we go into election, we shall clear all by God’s grace. All other political parties have gone moribund. They are literally dead. Let us conduct the LG elections to bury them.”

He noted that the tenure of the new LG bosses would expire in the next four months but that they were free to contest the election.

He said “Let me therefore tell you (chairmen) that your tenure will be for four months only. We will conduct election before the end of your tenure. You are also free to contest and this is an opportunity for you to perform very well and enhance your chances of being picked”.

Ajimobi explained that Thursday’s inauguration was the concluding part of an episode that started in April when 53 chairmen were inaugurated into the LGs and LCDAs.

He then urged the new chairmen to use the opportunity to bring development closer to the grassroots, admonishing them to eschew the temptation of using the opportunity for self aggrandisement.

He added that political representation was no longer for loafers and jobbers, stressing that it was now solely for the promotion of the course of humanity.