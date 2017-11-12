- Advertisement -

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has inaugurated a 28-member committee, headed by Malam Sule Yahaya, to articulate party’s position from the state on restructuring/true federalism.

Inaugurating the committee at the Government House, Kano, Ganduje, said “it was mandated to generate ideas and recommendations that reflect the views and common aspirations of the people of Kano on the ongoing discussions on restructuring and amendment of the constitution.”

He added: “In the same vein, it will make appropriate recommendations to the state government on 13 specific areas including System of government, Type of legislature, Federal structure, Power sharing and Rotation, Devolution of Powers, Revenue Allocation Formula and Land Tenure System.”

Other areas according to the governor were State Police, Resource Control and Derivation Principle, Independent Candidacy, State Creation and the Place of Traditional Institution.

“The Committee will collate, analyze and derive guidance from views and recommendations contained in previous reports submitted to Kano State government that are relevant to the foregoing subject matter,” he said.

The governor explained that, the committee would liaise with similar committees established in Northern Nigerian and actively participate in such initiatives being pursued with a view to the emergence and adoption of common agenda, and recommendations by 19 Northern states, for coordinated projection and promotion of corporate interests and aspirations.