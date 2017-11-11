- Advertisement -

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has given the assurance that it would go ahead to conduct Saturday’s governorship election in Anambra state.

This is in spite of the renewed threat by the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra IPOB to disrupt the exercise.

Speaking in Abuja, Chief Press Secretary to the INEC Chairman, Mr Rotimi Oyekanmi, said the law is clear on situations that could warrant the postponement of an election, saying once a date has been fixed for an election, the exercise must go on as scheduled.

“Yes, INEC is going ahead with the Anambra governorship election. Once a date has been fixed for an election, the law is very clear on the conditions for shifting the date. So, INEC cannot just shift the date unless the conditions stipulated in the law play out, for example, if there is a major natural disaster like massive flooding”, he said.

INEC however urged dissenting groups in the state to refrain from any activity that could be inimical to the electoral progress of the area.

“However, we appeal to aggrieved groups to embrace peace and not engage in any activity that can disrupt the election”.

Oyekanmi added that security agencies in the country have equally assured Nigerians of their readiness to guarantee a peaceful atmosphere for the conduct of the polls.

“The security agents have assured Nigerians that all measures to ensure a peaceful election in Anambra on Nov. 18 have been put in place”, he said.