Ekiti PDP inaugurates panel to probe suspended lawmaker over anti-party activities

For allegedly hobnobbing with opposition figures and those perceived to be adversaries to Governor Ayodele Fayose, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has inaugurated a probe panel to try the suspended member of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, Hon. Gboyega Aribisogan, for alleged disloyalty.

Aribisogan, representing Ikole Constituency 1, was suspended last year by Hon. Kola Oluwawole-led assembly for allegedly holding nocturnal meetings with those they branded as ‘enemies of Governor Fayose’.

The Lawmaker, had however, described the suspension as a clear case of political victimization while also denying the accusation that he was hobnobbing with the governor’s arch enemies.

Inaugurating the panel on Monday, the party’s factional chairman, Gboyega Oguntuase, told the panel to give the beleaguered lawmaker a fair-hearing.

The panel, chaired by a Commissioner in Fayose’s cabinet, Hon Michael Ayodele, was inaugurated yesterday and immediately swung into action.

Other members include: Dapo Olagunju (Secretary), Hon Bisi Kolawole, Tolulope Awoniyi and Olayinka Olomofe.

Ayodele, who spoke to newsmen on the terms of reference said, they have the mandate to probe into the allegation of disloyalty leveled against the beleaguered lawmaker.

He said the Committee has invited Aribisogan to appear before the panel on Thursday, June 22, 2017 to interface with members.

The panel chair said the party has seven days to submit its report to the State Working Committee, revealing that the Chairman of Aribisogan’s ward Ijesa Isu Ekiti, where he hailed from and the PDP Chairman in Ikole Local Government have been invited today(Monday) as part of the procedure for the commencement of the probe.

“What they said was that, the suspended lawmaker was found hobnobbing with opposition since his suspension last year October and this suspicion cannot be wished away by our party.

“But let me say this, this is not a victimization , it is just a fact-finding panel and we shall be fair to him, because the PDP is not a party that is known for vindictive actions”.

Ayodele appealed to party members not to entertain any fear, saying the panel will do the party proud by coming up with report that represents the true position of things as regards the allegation raised.