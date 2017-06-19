Advertisement

Gov. Ikpeazu appoints three new special advisers

Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, at the weekend made three new appointments.

This came less than 48 hours after he dissolved his entire cabinet, retaining only​ ​his Chief of Staff, Sunny Nwakodo,​ ​and​ ​two Commissioners (Finance) Obinna Oriaku and (Justice and Attorney-General), Umeh Kalu.

​All the ​Commissioners had present​ed ​their scorecards at a forum attended by the governor on May 28 and 29.

Permanent Secretary, Government House, Mr. Onyii Wamah, who announced the development, gave no reason. ​

Ikpeazu ​has now approved three special advisers.

A former Commissioner for Works, Mr. Eziuche Ubani, was appointed as the Special Adviser on Works and Project Monitoring.

Others appointed include Mr. Emma Nwabuko and Mr. Solomon Ogunji, as Special Adviser/Personal Secretary to the Governor and Special Adviser on Urban Renewal​.

All appontments takes immediate effect.

Ikpeazu is, however, keeping his replacements for Secretary to the State Government, Commissioners and Special Advisers/Assistants under wraps.

