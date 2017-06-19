Yagba group dissociates from Dino Melaye’s recall

Advertisement

A group of stakeholders from Yagba federal constituency in Kogi West Senstorial District has distanced themselves from the recall of Senator Dino Melaye representing the senatorial axis at the National Assembly, describing it as an exercise in futility.

The Yagba Federal Constituency is made up of three Local Governments namely, Yagba East, Yagba West and Mopamuro Local Governments Areas. The Coalition of Enlightened Voters, a non-partisan group of voters in the Constituency said recall process is a “comedy”.

The group, in a statement titled “Yagba people not part of Senator Dino Melaiye recall farce” signed by Kehinde Abayomi (Yagba East), Temitope Olajide (Yagba West) and Adebayo Michael (Mopamuro), said, “We dissociate Yagba people in the three local government areas of Yagba West, Yagba East and Mopamuro, and the 34 electoral wards in Yagba Federal Constituency, from the farce tagged recall process.

“We note that the comedy falls short of the expectations of the drafters of the relevant law on the recall of a parliamentarian.

“It is not in our character as Yagba people to orchestrate the recall of elected representatives especially when such a project is not founded on proven allegations of misrepresentation or non-performance.

“Our findings showed that the recall process did not emanate from the electorate, but is a sponsored enterprise based on political malice initiated by interests outside Kogi West Senatorial District and anchored by state and local government appointees.

“To make things worse, through inducement involving cash and materials, gullible electorate were lured into the submission of their Permanent Voters’ Cards, after being deceived that the collection of the cards was for the purpose of population census.

“The Forum views the foregoing as farcical, ludicrous, absurd and criminal, capable of creating confusion and further divisions among Okun brothers.

“We condemn the act in its entirety and cal on the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC, to commence full investigations into the activities of the purveyors of the farcical recall process.”