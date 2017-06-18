Advertisement

Makarfi condemns falsehood against judiciary

File Photo
The Chairman of the National Caretaker Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ahmed Makarfi, has condemned what he said was deliberate falsehood being perpetrated against the judiciary following an online report that suggested that the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen, may be interfering with the pending judgement on the PDP leadership tussle case before the Supreme Court.

He said on Sunday that the same individuals who accused his leadership of floating a new political party because it was likely to lose the court case were apparently behind this report, saying that they do not mean well for the country.

He said: “Whoever is spreading such falsehood doesn’t mean well for our Country and the Judiciary.

“On the one hand we are accused of floating another party because we are losing our appeal and now this wicked insinuation.”

