Advertisement

Anambra guber: APC aspirant rolls out development blueprint

Anambra guber: APC aspirant rolls out development blueprint
File Photo
Advertisement

All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant in Anambra State, Prince Donatus Okonkwo, yesterday rolled out development master plan with which he said he would develop the state if elected.

He lamented that the state under Governor Willie Obiano has regressed in development under the incumbent governor, Chief Willie Obiano. He pointed out that Obiano’s ineptitude in governance has caused the state so many things.

“My administration will leave no stone unturned in critical areas like agriculture, infrastructure, economy, security, commerce and human capital development. On the strength of the above, I offer myself to run for the office of the governor of Anambra State come November 2017,” he said.

Advertisement

He said that unless Anambra finds the right person or persons at the realm of affairs in the state, sound development and good leadership would continue to elude it.

Okonkwo insisted that Anambra needs to be rescued from the operations of bad leadership into an administration that is more focused, not only on people oriented programmes but also with a vision to drive the state to world class and enviable position.

“In the last three and half years of Obiano’s administration, Anambra people have suffered untold hardship in some key areas like infrastructure, employment, corruption, human capacity development, industrialization, among other things” he added.

Get more stories like this on Twitter & Facebook


AD: New solution/complete cure helps men last 30mins+ in bed and get bigger manhood up to 7inches+ without side effect [Click here to know]


AD: Dr Dan suggests 5 ways to satisfy your system and last up 25 minutes in bed when making love [Click here to read]


Advertisement

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT



YOU MAY ALSO LIKE...



Advertisement


JOIN US ON FACEBOOK



Advertisement

FOLLOW US ON TWITTER





Advertisement
Copyright © 2017 Recode Ltd. All Rights Reserved.