Lagos council poll: LASIEC displays voter register

Advertisement

In line with the assurance to conduct a free, fair and credible Local Government election, the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC), yesterday, displayed voter register at Ward Collation Centres across the 57 council areas in the state.

This step, according to the Chairman of the Commission, Hon. Justice Ayotunde Phillips, was aimed at giving eligible registered voters opportunity to confirm polling units where they are expected to cast their votes for the July 22 2017, poll.

While appealing to all registered voters to visit their respective Ward Collation Centres and confirm their appropriate polling centres, she also enjoined members of the public to take advantage of the election, to choose credible leaders that would bring development to the various communities in the state.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the commission has enlisted the support and cooperation of traditional rulers in the state, to avoid violence during and after the poll.

One of LASIEC’s Commissioners, Chief (Mrs) Toyin Ibrahim-Famakinwa, who led other members to palaces of leading monarchs and religious leaders on the elections, urged them to warn their subjects and followers, particularly the youths against engaging in political violence before, during and after the elections.

They however, urged the commission to step up its enlightenment campaigns so as to further educate the people on the dos and don’ts of the election.

They also implored the commission to ensure deployment of adequate security personnel to every nook and cranny of the state, so as to ward-off miscreants and ensure peaceful conduct of the election.