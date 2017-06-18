I didn’t defect from APGA – Obiano

Advertisement

Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano, has said he has no plans to leave the All Progressive Grand Alliance.

Obiano’s denial followed a media report that he had concluded arrangements to quit the party because of the crisis currently rocking the APGA.

The report claimed that Obiano had vowed not to accept Martin Agbaso as the national chairman of APGA.

But speaking through his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Strategic Communications, Mr. Oliver Okpala, in a statement on Saturday, the governor described the story as the handiwork of detractors.

He said the story was concocted to deceive the public.

The statement partly read, “Our attention has been drawn to a rumour that Governor Obiano has now dumped the APGA and joined a new political party yet unknown.

“I hereby state for proper public enlightenment that the governor remains a strong card-carrying member of the APGA as well as the chairman of the party’s Board of Trustees. He has never contemplated dumping APGA for any other party.

“He still stands on his desire of seeking a re-election as governor on the platform of APGA. This rumour circulating is no doubt the handiwork of the opposition who has no genuine economic agenda for the people of Anambra State.

“Governor Obiano, as a true party man, has been working in consonance with the implementation of APGA agenda and political manifesto and will not relent in his good works for the people of the state.”