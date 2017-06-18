No automatic ticket for Buhari in 2019 – APC

Advertisement

The Chairman of the North West Zone of the All Progressives Congress, APC, also a former Minister of Youth Development during the last administration, Alhaji Inuwa Abdulkadir, has said that there will be no automatic ticket for President Muhammadu Buhari come 2019.

The ex-Minister said there will be contest and a level playing ground for all, and that due process will take its course.

He said the party’s rule was that every member will be giving a chance to contest in the primaries.

He said this while responding to questions from Sun if there will be vacancy in Aso Rock In 2019.

He said, “2017 that we are in now, there is no vacancy. There could be vacancy any moment, anytime either in 2019, 2020.

“In 2019 the vacancy that exists is that whether you like Buhari or not, whether he wants to run or not, there will be a contest.

Advertisement

“What I mean is that the APC as a party is not a draconian party. We will allow the due process to take its course in terms of whoever wants to contest for the presidency.

“I am not a soothe sayer, but I know that the rules and laws of the APC is that every member would be given chance.

“If you want to run for the presidency, you are welcome. When you say there is a vacancy it means there is nobody there.

“But for now in 2017, Buhari is the president of this country and by the present circumstances that we are, Professor Yemi Osinbajo is the Acting President and APC does not have inhibitions, this issue of giving automatic ticket to anybody. It is a party that allows democratic principles and norms to take its full course.

“How can you have automatic ticket? In any case the constitution of Nigeria and the electoral act do not allow automatic ticket.”