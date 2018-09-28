The ranks of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have swelled in Ekiti State with the crossing over of about 300 members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ire-Ekiti in Oye Local Government Area.

The defectors said they quit the PDP over alleged imposition of State Assembly and National Assembly candidates ahead of the 2019 general elections and alleged one-man dictatorship in the umbrella party.

At a well attended rally held in the town on Friday, the defectors who were led by Hon. Emmanuel Ogunlayi and Hon. Stephen Mosele said they were left with no option than to join the APC because their complaints were allegedly rebuffed and left unattended to.

They added that they were attracted to the APC by what they described as “President Muhammadu Buhari’s impressive performances at the federal level” promising to work harder for their new party at the coming elections.

The former PDP members said who pledged allegiance to the APC at Ire Ekiti Ward 1 and Ward 2 were attracted to the broom party by former House of Representatives member for Oye/Ikole Federal Constituency, Hon. Bimbo Daramola.

They were received by the state APC Chairman, Mr. Paul Omotoso, who led other members of the State Executive Committee to the community for the defection rally.

Speaking at the rally, Daramola welcomed them into the APC saying the people of the state will begin to enjoy a new lease of life the moment the governor-elect, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, is sworn into office.

Daramola said he is seeking the APC ticket to return to the Green Chamber of the National Assembly to provide good governance and complement Fayemi’s efforts to make Ekiti get its fair share in the Nigerian federation.

He also said Ekiti will benefit from having a ranking member in the next House of Representatives niting that his membership of the federal parliament between 2011 and 2015 brought dividends of democracy to the constituents.

Daramola said: “You can see that good things are happening in Ekiti APC and this was as a result of my ambition for the House of Representatives. I am re-contesting based on my records and reputation in APC and it is on these bases that I want to be judged.

“They knew what I did in my first term. I built a 32-bed hospital in this town among other things I did for my constituents. APC knew the value of having a ranking lawmaker in Abuja.

“They knew the value of having a qualitative legislator who can complement Dr Kayode Fayemi here, because the expectations of our people are daunting.

“My contesting is not to acquire power and wealth, but to consolidate democratic gains for my people. Within six months Fayemi is sworn-in, the euphoria of inauguration will be over and people will expect gains from government and this makes it necessary for us to have those who can complement his efforts and that I know I am qualified of achieving if given the chance”, he said.

Daramola assured that he would protect the defectors and ensure that they are not sidelined in the scheme of things in APC.

The APC State Chairman, Omotoso, said: “This is a good omen ahead of 2019. We thank God for delivering us from Governor Ayodele Fayose in the July 14 governorship poll, that accounted for the benefit we are enjoying today.

“In APC, there are no new and old members, we are all one. No discrimination. Whatever due for those that have been here before will be due to you. We operate like one indivisible family”.

Speaking on behalf of the defectors, Hon. Stephen Mosele promised that they would add value to APC by ensuring that President Buhari and other contestants win during the 2019 election.

He added: “PDP has disappointed us, it is being controlled by one man. The voices of members are no longer recognized. Their contributions mean nothing to the powers that be and such party is bound to collapse as we are witnessing.”