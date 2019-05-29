<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The All Progressives Congress (APC), the South West has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari and the Vice President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo on their inauguration as they took oath of office on Wednesday for their second term in office, charging them to double the efforts of the administration on the anti-graft war and strengthen governance process for better service delivery to Nigerians.

It also congratulated Governors Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Dapo Abiodun of Lagos and Ogun states, urging them to sustain the development strides initiated by former Governors Akinwumi Ambode and Ibikunle Amosu in the APC’s development agenda to take the South West to the Zenith of production economy.

A statement by the South West Zonal Publicity Secretary, Karounwi Oladapo, noted that Buhari had spent his first four years to lay a foundation for a new Nigeria where fair play and integrity are essential elements of governance for socio-economic development.

The Party urged the President to fast-track his economic diversification agenda and fight insecurity, it also asked the President to double efforts in his anti-corruption war to restore local and international confidence in Nigeria to attract investments to create more jobs for young Nigerians.

While commending Mr. President for the attention and efforts it had so far paid infrastructural development,it urged the Federal Government to double it efforts in linking the zone to other parts of the country and ensure the completion of the standard gauge railway from Lagos to Ekiti and other parts of the Northern Nigeria. We equally expect the completion of the Lagos/Ibadan and Lagos/Abeokuta highway and other roads across the nation without further delays.

In the same vein while congratulating Sanwo-Olu and Dapo Abiodun, Karounwi said their victories at the polls represented “an eloquent testimony of the confidence the electorate had in their abilities to inherit and improve on the landmark achievements of their predecessors which should be a bench mark in the efforts to put the South West on the development map of Africa”.

He added that their victories confirmed the confidence Nigerians reposed in APC and its leadership in the party’s capacity to restore hope to the people through effective governance.

The South West APC also urged cooperation of the opposition and the general public to enable the President and new governors operate in an atmosphere of peace for service delivery to Nigerians.