Anioma people seek Ibori’s blessing for Okowa’s second term

Advertisement

Barely two years into his first term in office, Governor of Delta State, Mr. Ifeanyi Okowa, has received commendation from one of his predecessors, Mr. James Ibori, for a job well done and a chance to complete it.

Disclosing Ibori’s disposition towards Okowa’s administration ahead of 2019, the Obi of Owa Kingdom and Chairman, Delta State Council of Traditional Rulers, Dr. Emmanuel Efeizomor 11 said the former governor’s endorsement of the incumbent was laudable.

Efeizomor, who spoke at Oghara, Ethiope West, when he led a delegation of Ndi Anioma to pay a courtesy visit to Ibori, appreciated the former governor’s disposition to advancing the political cause of the Anioma people.

The monarch noted that the five-year absence of the Ibori from Delta politics was greatly felt by the people and particularly members of the Peoples Democracy Party (PDP).

He however said that Ibori’s return would change the political landscape of the state ahead of the 2019 elections.

He praised the shared affinity between the two-term governor of the state and the Anioma nation “having also chosen Chief Benjamin Elue as his deputy during his term in office.”

Advertisement

The monarch further recalled the role played by Ibori in the emergence of Okowa as governor, and expressed appreciation to God for his safe return to Nigeria after his ordeal in London.

The monarch advised Ibori to see his travails in London as a sacrifice towards deepening democracy in the country and also assured him of the continued support and respect of Anioma people.

Ibori however explained that the massive support he received from the Anioma nation in his quest for the governorship seat prompted his choice of an Anioma indigene as his deputy while he was in office.

He added that his believe in justice, equity and fairness informed his firm support for an Anioma governor, which had come to pass with Okowa on the saddle.

He promised to continue to identify with Anioma people and urged them to remain united and support Okowa to succeed.

Chief Elue, Chief Nkem Okwuofu, Dr. Chris Agbobu, Chief Theodora Giwa Amu, Traditional Rulers, members of the House of Assembly, members of the State Executive Council from Delta North Senatorial District, among prominent sons and daughters of Anioma Nation were part of the visit.