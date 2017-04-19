Advertisement

The former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, on Wednesday reacting to the recent assertions made by, Tanko Yakasai, a founding member of Arewa Consultative Forum, said that Nigeria should break now or be restructured.

Recall Tanko had said that it was the people of the south west that are “misleading the Igbo” into wanting to break out from Nigeria.

Kayode warned Northern leaders to stop politicking with peoples live or begin to count down Nigeria’s division. According to him,

Advertisement

“I say enough is enough! The only way forward is to restructure Nigeria or break her.

“Whether anyone likes it or not I have spoken the bitter truth. I have reflected the minds and hearts of millions of people from the south and the Middle Belt.

“Whether they wish to acknowledge it or not, the truth is that If the core north does not retrace its steps, not only will Nigeria break into two or more pieces but people like Professor Ango Abdullahi, Alhaji Tanko Yakasai and all those that come from that zone will suffer immeasurably as a consequence of it.”