Edo guber: PDP is frustrated – APC

The All Progressives Congress, APC, in Edo State, yesterday, frowned at a recent statement attributed to the state chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Dan Orbih, where he had allegedly accused the immediate past governor of the state, Mr Adams Oshiomhole, of tagging the verdict of the state governorship election tribunal as ‎”Mama Akara judgment.”

The state chairman of the APC, Mr. Anslem Ojezua, who reacted to PDP’s statement said Orbih made the claim out of frustration after his party’s defeat at the tribunal.

“Out of frustration, the PDP even misquoted Oshiomhole. He never said that the judgment was Mama Akara judgment. He said PDP’s petition was Mama Akara petition. But I can understand their frustration right now because they don’t even want to look at the law.

“Neither Orbih, Osagie Ize-iyamu, the PDP nor any of their witnesses has been able to tell us exactly where the alleged over voting took place. They don’t even know the definition of ‘Accreditation’ and ‘Over voting’ as provided by the relevant law. Worse still, they are not even prepared to learn. They want ‘free akara’. Is there free lunch in Freetown? No way.

“I expect the PDP to learn from their mistakes and go back to the drawing board and pose as credible opposition to APC and not to blame the judiciary for their woes. In the first place, we know that the PDP has no case because this was an election conducted very calmly, people voted and results were declared.

“The people of Edo State have rejected them since they understood that their kind of politics is share the money. The APC government is working for the people and that was why they voted for Obaseki and APC.”

Recall that Governor Godwin Obaseki’s election, was five days ago upheld by the Edo State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, that sat in Benin.

Justice Ahmed Badamosi dismissed petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, declaring that it lacked merit.