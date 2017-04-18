Ondo ruling APC woos investors

Advertisement

The All Progressives Congress in Ondo State has assured investors of government’s support and protection of their investments in the state.

Its Publicity Secretary, Mr Abayomi Adesanya, made the pledge while receiving a delegation of private investors at the party’s secretariat in Akure on Tuesday.

He assured that their investments were in a safe environment.

The investors are experts in road construction, provision of potable water, manpower and infrastructure development.

Some of their companies are FS3 Projects Nig Ltd., which was represented by Mr Obafunso Oladele and Victory Energy Nig Ltd., led by Otunba Alaba Olatunji.

“We will give you every support and protection because we need more companies to work in Ondo State. You are welcome to do your business here without any fear.

“The party wants more investors to partner with the Ondo State Government and we assure them of peaceful and friendly environment,’’ Adesanya said.

He applauded their conviction to collaborate with the Akeredolu and his government and assured them of the party’s support.

Earlier, Oladele of FS3 Projects Nig Ltd., had expressed the readiness of the company to partner with the party and the state government in infrastructure development, provision of sustainable energy as well as youth and manpower development.

He said the company was ready to bring its wealth of experience in road construction, among others, to bear in the state.

He promised to establish offices in the state, which in turn, would provide employment to the teeming youths.

Also speaking, Olatunji, the Managing Director of Victory Energy Nig Ltd, said in his bid to partner with the APC-led government, the company had secured offices in the state to provide sustainable energy in rural areas.