APC group expresses concern over attacks on legislators

The Pen, a political pressure group comprising members of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Adamawa, has expressed concern over the growing mob attack on legislators by some people.

The spokesman for the group, Alhaji Ibrahim Waziri, said this during a news conference on Tuesday in Yola.

He said that the particular attacks on some National Assembly members in Katsina, Bauchi and Kebbi States by mob were unnecessary.

According to him, the best way to deal with elected officials is through the ballot box.

“We are condemning, in strong voice, reported cases of attacks on some legislators in many states of the federation and call on the electorate to handle their grievances with their legislators with civility.

“Two hundred and nineteen is around the corner where erring politicians can be judged, “he said.

The group which declared full support for APC administration at all levels, however, called on the National Assembly to expedite action on the passage of 2017 Appropriation Bill and the Anti Corruption Bill.

“We also want the immediate and unconditional confirmation of 27 Resident Electoral Commissioners as they are critical to the democratic process.”