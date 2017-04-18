APC responsible for sufferings of Nigerians – PDP

Advertisement

The Sokoto State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has said the “immaturity” of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, is responsible for Nigeria’s current economic downturn.

Speaking in Sokoto, the state Seretary of the party, Kabiru Aliyu, also blamed the “poor performance” of the APC-led Federal Government on the frosty relationship between the executive and the legislature.

According to Aliyu, “Should the Senate and the Presidency be insensitive to the plight of the people and continue with the selfish fight among themselves? This is an act of immaturity. They do not have the people at heart.

“We expected the leadership of APC to take control of their ego by maintaining a smooth relationship between all arms of government, especially the legislature and the executive.

“The failure of the party to ensure this means that it is not in control. It has become a divided party.

“Nigerians are disillusioned by the poor performance of the APC administration across all levels of governments.

“People are suffering and in spite of the hope and trust that they had on this administration, they have been betrayed. Nothing has changed.”