A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Niger, Kabiru Rijau, says Nigerians must own up ongoing fight against corruption, to save the country from collapse.

Rijau said in an interview with newsmen in Minna on Tuesday that those insinuating political sentiments to the war, were selfish and unpatriotic.

According to him, corruption is one of the factors responsible for the nation’s set back and must be fought to a standstill.

He commended the Federal Government for introducing the Whistle Blower policy, saying it would encourage more Nigerians to expose those who diverted funds meant for national development.

“Nigerians should wholeheartedly embrace the programmes in exposing public officers who derive pleasure in looting our treasury.

“Recent discovery of looted public funds through whistle blowers was a clear indication that the system will expose more corrupt Nigerians.

“I strongly suggest to that those who initiated the whistle blower policy be given National Honour for introducing a policy that will eradicate corruption in our midst,” Rijau said.

He advised the government to ensure diligent prosecution of corruption cases, so as to sustain and add value to the war against corruption in the country.

“Our judiciary should compliment the effort of the federal government by punishing those indicted for embezzling public funds,” Rijau added.