Buhari has met Nigerians’ expectations – Group

The Buhari Media Support Group (BMSG) on Monday said President Muhammadu Buhari had met the expectations of Nigerians in the past two years.

It said that Buhari’s administration inherited a country “at the edge of the cliff’’ where the preceding government had pushed it but that his administration had steered it away from fatal fall to condition of sure-footing.

The group stated this in a statement by its Secretary, Cassidy Madueke, in Abuja on Monday.

It described the statement credited to National Publicity Secretary of PDP, Mr Dayo Adeyeye, that the party handed a healthy country to APC in 2015 as “ridiculous sham that leaves no room for true conscience.”

Recalling the 2015 polls, the group said “the epochal defeat of the PDP in the 2015 election remains a verdict of no-confidence on the PDP.

“Such was the level of desecration of public trust by the PDP and its officials that every burst case of corruption in the country must come with the emblem of the party.

“No farce as the PDP might want to weave together can obliterate the memory of the abyss the party took the country while it reigned.”

The group said that but for the “swashbuckling military campaign launched by the Buhari administration”, Nigeria under the PDP government had lurched towards a failed state, competing side-by-side with terrorists.

“It is therefore confounding that the same PDP is today making wild, shameful claim of ‘successfully dislodging the terrorist sect before the 2015 general elections.’

“It sounds as though the Goodluck Jonathan government inherited an incomplete country, to make it look like competing with terrorists for territorial claims is a worthy achievement,” it said.

On anti-corruption fight, the group said that the strategy deployed by the Buhari government had gained global applause, and with remarkable results.

“It is therefore a mockery of true conscience that PDP – the same PDP that has corruption as its emblem – will put up a bold face to denigrate the tremendous feat the Buhari administration has recorded on the fight against corruption.”

On the economy, it said that the seeming early inertia was a consequence of the plundering of the economy by the PDP.

It, however, said the good news was that Buhari had successfully plugged all leakages in the economy, putting Nigeria at the threshold of economic policy that would work for every Nigerian irrespective of social class.

It said that the economic framework was predicated on the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) recently launched by the president.

According to the group, this, of course, is a sharp departure from the Goodluck Jonathan’s economic plan that saw the economy adrift and exposed to buccaneers in government.