APC lauds Akeredolu over prompt payment of workers’ salary

Advertisement

Ondo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has lauded Governor Rotimi Akeredolu over the prompt payment of salary of civil servants.

The party said the Akeredolu’s administration marked the dawn of a new era in the state with the regular payment of workers’ salaries.

Immediately the governor assumed office, he constituted a panel to look into the seven months salary backlog owed the workers by the immediate past administration of former governor Olusegun Mimiko.

The panel, made up of top civil servants and headed by the Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi, looked into the cause of the development and the possibility of settling the backlog.

Governor Akeredolu, while assuring the entire workforce of his dedication to their welfare, vowed that he would not receive salary until the workers had received theirs.

Advertisement

The APC, in a statement issued by its Director of Publicity, Mr. Steve Otaloro said the administration of Akeredolu had paid workers up to date and also added one month arrears owed by Mimiko’s administration.

Otaloro said: “We (APC) are happy for the governor, who is a man of integrity for making his word his bond and especially for righting the wrongs done to the state’s workers.

“It is on record that the last Yuletide was nothing to write home about as civil servants were not paid salaries by the immediate past administration and were unable to buy food for their families.

“But God in His infinite mercy through Governor Akeredolu has put smiles on workers’ faces this Easter.”

He assured the people that “what has happened, so far, is a tip of the iceberg as the Akeredolu-led administration would turn our state round in all sectors of the economy.”

The party, therefore, urged the people, particularly civil servants, to work hard for the development of the state.