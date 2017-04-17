Ex-PDP lawmaker campaigns for APC candidates ahead of Lagos council polls

Advertisement

A former Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos, Mr Jude Idimogu, has urged residents to vote for candidates of All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming Lagos Council election.

Idimogu, a member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, who recently defected from PDP to APC, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Monday that only APC would guarantee residents’ aspirations.

According to him, Lagosians have benefitted a lot from the continuity in the governance of the state.

“Continuity has brought and will bring a lot of dividends of democracy to our esteemed residents at the grassroots.

“The people have to ensure consolidation of the good work being championed by Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode-led administration at the state level.

“APC winning across the 20 Local Governments and the 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) will also foster smooth running of government with same party and ideology.

“I call on my former supporters in PDP to join and vote in APC candidates in the forthcoming council poll in Isolo and Ejigbo LCDAs and across other councils,’’ Idimogu said.

The lawmaker, who defected to APC on Feb. 16, alongside other PDP lawmakers in the Assembly, said that he had circulated so many flyers to mobilise his constituents for the election.

Idimogu, representing Oshodi/Isolo Constituency II in the House, called all parties and their candidates to shun violence and “do-or-die politics’’.

He, however, urged the electoral umpire to be unbiased in the conduct of the July 22 poll.

“LASIEC (Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission) should be neutral, people should be allowed to vote whoever they want as their representatives at the grassroots.

“I have so much confidence in the Chairman of LASIEC, Retired Justice Ayotunde Philips. Based on her exposure and experience, we believe she will not let us down, ‘’ he said.

Idimogu also urged the leadership of the parties to be transparent in the conduct of primaries to select their parties’ flag bearers in the poll, adding that doing so would prevent divisions.