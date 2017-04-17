Constituents vow to scuttle Lasun’s governorship ambition

Advertisement

The people of Ifon, the headquarters of Orolu Local Government Area of Osun State, have vowed to work against the governorship ambition of the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr. Lasun Yusuf, for allegedly marginalising them.

The deputy speaker is representing Osogbo/Olorunda/Irepodun/ Orolu Federal Constituency at the lower legislative chamber but his constituents from Ifon accused him of marginalising them and, in return, vowed to work against his future political ambition.

The President of Ifon Youth Movement, Mr Muftau Olanipekun, said at a town hall meeting held in Ifon on Saturday that the deputy speaker had concentrated all his constituency projects in Ilobu, his hometown.

He said, “Honourable Yusuf has not been fair and just in the allocation and distribution of our collective wealth through various job placements as mandated by the Federal Character Commission, which recommends quota system.

Advertisement

“Recently, Honourable Yusuf embarked on 15 construction projects as his constituency projects and he allocated nine to his hometown, Ilobu; three to Erin Osun community, both in Irepodun Local Government Area and three to Olorunda Local Government, leaving Orolu Local Government Area with none.”

Olanipekun appealed to the Speaker, House of Representatives, Mr. Yakubu Dogara, to prevail on the deputy speaker in the interest of justice and fair play to stop marginalising Orolu.

He also called on the leadership of the House of Representatives to admonish Yusuf to be fair to the people in Ifon in sharing the dividends of democracy.

However, efforts to speak to the deputy speaker on the allegation of marginalisation were unsuccessful.

Repeated calls put across to his line were not answered and the a text message sent to him had yet to be responded to as of the time of filing this report.