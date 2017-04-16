Ugwuanyi has turned Enugu into most peaceful State in Nigeria – Ekweremadu

Advertisement

Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, on Saturday hailed Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State over the prevailing peace and security in the State.

This is also as he lauded Nigerians for their support and investment in democracy which he said, had helped sustain the democratic process in the country.

Senator Ekweremadu stated this at the grand reception organised in his honour by the Agbada Nenwe community in Nenwe, Aninri local government in Enugu state over the weekend.

Senator Ekweremadu while commending the community for the new found peace in the area, declared that “Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has made peace and development a cornerstone of his administration; this has no doubt turned Enugu State into the most peaceful state in the country.‎”

He explained that the numerous projects he attracted to the area were dividends of democracy for the people’s political investment and recalled that since his advent into politics in 1997, he has not lost any election in the community.

Advertisement

The lawmaker also assured that all the demands of the community would be looked into and announced the commencement of work on the Uhueze-Nenwe road project.

The Senator used the occasion to commend some eminent persons from the community such as J. C. Nwobodo, Chief Aluku, Engr. Bernard Nwokoro, Chief Ambrose Otah and a host of others who contributed immensely to the development of not only Nenwe but the entire country.

Earlier, the traditional ruler of the community, HRH Igwe Dr. F.N. Imoh, Eze Udo I of Agbada-Nenwe kingdom, said the honour accorded Senator Ekweremadu “is in appreciation of the numerous projects and services he has rendered to the community.”

He said the projects included the Nenwe-Oduma-Uburu road, rural electricity and water supply, scholarship awards via IKEOHA Foundation, appointments at local, state and federal levels, Nenwe-Oduma erosion control project, construction of a computer centre and supply of computers and accessories to Girls’ High School, Nenwe, among others.