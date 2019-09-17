Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara, has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari, on his victory at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has appointed a serving 26-year-old female Youth Corps member, Miss Joana Nnazua Kolo as a commissioner.

She was among the four female commissioner-nominees whose names were forwarded to the Kwara State House of Assembly on Tuesday.

Kolo, the youngest commissioner-nominee in the state’s history, is a 2018 graduate of Library Science from the Kwara State University (KWASU). A grassroots mobiliser, Kolo is an ardent advocate of community development.

If confirmed, she would be Nigeria’s youngest commissioner, taking the trophy from Oyo State’s 27-year-old Oluwaseun Fakorede.

Kolo is still having her National Youths Service Corps programme in Jigawa, where she is teaching at Model Boarding Junior Secondary School Guri. Her screening for the cabinet seat would hold after she rounds off her NYSC service in the next two weeks.

