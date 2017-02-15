Lagos NCP, PDP differ over Ambode’s performance

Advertisement

Former deputy national chairman, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), South West zone, Chief Bode George and national secretary, National Conscience Party (NCP), Mr. Ayodele Akele, have differed on the performance of Lagos State governor, Akinwunmi Ambode.

While NCP claims that the governor has not only failed in delivering on the party’s promises of change like the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government, George contends that the All Progressives Congress (APC) controlled administration has succeeded in changing the face of the state in the last 18 months.

Akele was particularly irked that Ambode has deliberately refused to conduct the council polls despite his repeated promises to that effect since he assumed office.

He also faulted the administration’s failure to provide good water for the citizens of the state, saying: “Many known killer diseases are associated with bad water intake in the state.”

Akele dismissed the Lagos government’s claim of mega city, noting: “You cannot claim that a state is a mega city when the state of the roads and other necessary infrastructure are appalling like we have in Lagos.”

Meanwhile, George admitted that it is true there is room for improvements but added: “Ambode has done well in the areas of infrastructural developments” as he also urged him to do more in order to etch his name in gold upon the completion of his assignments in office.

Advertisement

According to him, “Although, I never met Governor Ambode, he deserves commendation for what he has done so far in the areas of infrastructural developments in Epe local government and other parts of the state and also in the area of traffic decongestion in the state.”

The PDP stalwart stated that governing a cosmopolitan city like Lagos is a huge task, and appealed to the governor to help in developing Lagos Island where he comes from and other areas of the state.

He said: “I have never met this young man but I must say that I am impressed with his performance so far especially in the area of infrastructural developments. I don’t know everywhere in Lagos because I hardly go round but I must sincerely commend him on what he is doing in Epe Local Government. I am very proud of what he is doing there. I passed through Epe recently and I thought I was in a different state.

“I want to appeal to him that when he is done with Epe, he should head back to my local government, which is Lagos Island so that when he leaves office, not only will Epe people remember him for his performance, but the entire Lagos will remember him and say ‘ yes, there was one Governor that passed through here and his name is Akinwunmi Ambode’.

“I also must commend him in the area of traffic management especially in the area of traffic decongestion in the state”.“He is a Yoruba man and he is doing his best but I know that we as opposition will do better when we get there. My advice to him is that he should ensure that the standards of living of Lagosians are improved especially in the areas of education and healthcare,” he said.