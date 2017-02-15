PDP will return to power in 2019 stronger – Agabi

Advertisement

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2015 Nasarawa State governorship election, Dr Yusuf Agabi, has said the party would return to power in 2019, not only in the state but also at the centre.

Speaking in Abuja, yesterday, Dr Agabi said he believed the PDP still had the strength to return from all indications, after Nigerians have had a taste of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to know the difference.

He commended former President Goodluck Jonathan for restoring the hope of party members, even as he commended the plan for PDP to merge with other opposition parties ahead of 2019.

“In 2019, PDP will retake power from the APC through an overwhelming victory to give Nigerians the kind of governance they have always desired. The whole thing is about democracy, which is a government of the people and for the people. They are now able to tell the difference between APC and PDP, and to know the party that is truly committed to the welfare of the people.

“Nigerians now certainly know which political is able to give them sustainable development and hope. PDP is the party to beat in the grassroots any day, any time,” he added.

Dr Agabi called on aggrieved members of the party to mend fences in the overall interest of the party, in order to enhance its chances in the 2019 general elections.