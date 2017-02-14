No party can win PDP in Bayelsa – Dickson

Advertisement

Bayelsa State Governor Seriake Dickson has boasted that only the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will win future elections in the state.

Dickson, therefore, counselled members of other political parties, including loyalists of the All Progressives Congress to renounce their membership and join the PDP if they had ambitions to contest any future electoral positions in the state.

The governor spoke at the Peace Park, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital, on Tuesday where crowd of PDP loyalists mobilised to celebrate his fifth year in office as the governor.

Dickson, who danced to Ijaw war songs before addressing large crowd of his supporters said, “This state is unshakably PDP. Anybody who wants to contest an election, let me put you on notice, the only platform that can win an election in this state under my leadership is the PDP.

Which election will be tougher than the one we won with me as candidate?

“We will lead the party to win all elections in the state, God willing. We have nothing to hide. We are busy chasing the challenges of government in Bayelsa and at this time our hands as we have always said are open.

“The doors of PDP in Bayelsa are open even for those who made mistakes, our big umbrella is waiting to receive all of them back. If they don’t come back no way for elections in the state. Tell them. If they come back, accept them”.

Dickson insisted that the PDP would bounce back and regain the control of the centre in 2019 after resolving their internal crisis.

He said he had transformed the state and brought development, adding that the people of the state now had the best hospitals, roads and schools under his government.

Dickson said, “Everywhere you go, they tell you that one of the safest states in the country is Bayelsa because you said no to people who practise violence.

“You have seen massive roads and we will continue to build the roads, hospitals and schools which they could not build.”

The governor noted that the hardship in the state was caused by APC at the federal level, accusing the APC of destroying the economy.

Dickson said under the leadership of the APC at the centre, the naira which used to be N160 to a dollar had risen to above N500.

Dickson promised to lift an embargo in employment in the state immediately he completed his reforms in the the public service, saying his government would make more appointments to empower the people and reward persons who worked for his victory.

In his remarks, the PDP National Publicity Secretary and former Minister of Works, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, said when he first visited Bayelsa under former Governor Goodluck Jonathan, the state was a mini-village.

But he said Dickson had transformed the stage into a town, describing the governor as one of the pillars of the PDP.

Adeyeye said, “With Dickson, PDP has a future. The PDP managed the country for 17 years only for APC to destroy the economy.”