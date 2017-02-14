Katsina APC commends state government on dam expansion

Advertisement

Alhaji Sani Altine, the Chairman of the Daura Local Government chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), on Tuesday commended the Katsina State government for including in the 2017 budget the expansion of Dabiran water dam in the area.

According to him, the state government allocated N200 million for the general expansion of the dam, stressing this was a welcome development.

He said if expanded, the dam would serve as source of fishing and irrigation to about 25,000 people as well as promote self-reliance and economic sustainability.

Altine described the expansion of the dam as timely, adding: “we have been waiting for such a time when this work will be contemplated because previous governments never thought of it.

He said the Katsina state government had executed numerous development projects, including renovation of Daura general hospital, construction of 85km ring road and establishment of dental unit at the state owned school of health technology in Daura.

He called on the people of the area to support government policies and programmes by being obedient to the constituted authorities for peaceful coexistence.