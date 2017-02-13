I will keep showing interest in national issues – Anenih

Advertisement

Former Chairman of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Tony Anenih, has declared that he would show more than a passing interest in issues affecting the nation even though he had announced his withdrawal from active partisan politics.

Anenih made this known when he received in his Abuja residence the Professor Jerry Gana-led Strategy Review and Inter-Party Affairs Committee of the PDP which came to present to him a copy of its report.

He told the PDP and its leaders should not be embarrassed if they see him embark on visits to either President Muhammadu Buhari or Vice President Yemi Osinbajo in order to meet minds on issues of national interest.

He also restated his position, which he made declared last year, that he would no longer be available for night political meetings but would not be hesitant to offer advice to the PDP if the party leaders decide to tap from his wealth of experience.

Anenih also slammed those who benefitted so much from the party and later defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC), saying that was not the best way to reward a party that offered them its platform to actualize their aspirations.

“PDP is where it is today because of selfishness on the part of its leaders, a vast majority of whom want to be either presidential candidate or national chairman of the party,” he said.

“I believe in consistency. I joined party politics in 1978 and since then, I have never left any party that I joined for another. It is very shameful that people would do that, particularly those who had benefitted so much from the PDP.

He, however, wished the party well in its current effort to reorganize itself, saying “PDP has a chance to bounce back.”

Earlier, Professor Gana said that the committee report would help to “effectively revive, re-energise and remobilize the party.”

The committee comprises former Niger State governor, Babangida Aliyu, Senator Ibrahim Idah, Professor Rufai Alkali, Dr Bawa Kasali, Senator Stella Omu, High Chief Raymond Dokpesi, former Imo State governor, Chief Achike Udenwa, Engineer Jide Adeniyi, Hon. Shehu Gabam, Hon Auwal Tukur and Hon. Margareth Itcheen.