APC sets up committees to restore peace in state chapters

The National Working Committee, NWC, of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has set up peace and reconciliation committees to intervene in the state chapters of the party experiencing internal crises.

A statement issued on Monday by the APC National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, noted that some state chapters of the APC have been engulfed in internal crises, leading to the suspensions of party leaders and other members.

He stated that it is in response to this trend and as part of preparations for its non-elective national convention which is expected to hold by April 2017 that the NWC decided to set up the committees to resolve all outstanding issues in order for the party to go into the convention with a united front.

The committees, which will be made up of senior members of the party and the some members of the National Executive Committee, NEC, will have the mandate to investigate all issues with view to finding a lasting solution and reconciling members in the affected states.

The statement reads, “In the interim, the party has directed that where actions have been taken and disciplinary measured applied, state chapters should be strictly guided by the relevant provisions of the Party’s constitution on disciplinary procedures.

“Therefore, where those actions have been taken in breach of the processes and procedures that are laid down in the party constitution, such actions should be reversed and the status quo maintained pending the intervention of the peace and reconciliation committees.”