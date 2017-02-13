2019: Ex-Councillors pledge to support Gov. Ugwuanyi’s re-election

Advertisement

Former local government councillors in Enugu State have promised to work toward the re-election of Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, should he seek a fresh mandate in 2019.

“The governor has done well and we shall support him to secure a fresh mandate to enable him complete his development strides,” Mr Chidiebere Okoh, leader of the 260-man councillors’ forum, said on Monday.

Okoh told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Enugu that the governor’s special attention to the rural areas and his humility had redefined governance in the state.

He said that the councillors opted to offer their support after assessing the governor’s efforts “in spite of very limited resources”.

Okoh described the governor as “a true grassroots politician and a gift from God, who has come to provide shelter to the poor and needy”.

“His administrative style has restored hope to the poor; this is the first time we are having a leader with a massive interest in the most helpless class in Enugu,” he said.

Okoh commended the governor over the prompt payment of salaries and the settlement of contractors’ claims, and urged him to sustain such commitment.