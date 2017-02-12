South-West PDP pass vote of confidence on Sheriff

Advertisement

The leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party in the South West has passed a vote of confidence on Senator Alli-Modu Sherrif as the national chairman of the party.

They did this on Sunday at the expanded South-West PDP Committee meeting held at Ijebu-Igbo, Ogun State.

The party leaders acknowledged and affirmed the leadership of the party under Senator Sheriff and commended his efforts aimed at repositioning it.

The National Vice-Chairman/Zonal Chairman of PDP in the South West, Chief Makanjuola Ogundipe, said in the face of hardship the ruling All Progressives Congress had foisted on Nigerians, all must be on deck to move the PDP forward and put it in good stead for the task ahead.

He warned that if that failed to solve the leadership crisis rocking the party, it might not making any impact in the forth coming elections in Ekiti and Osun in 2018.

He said, “The greatest problem bedeviling our party is uncontrollable act of impunity exhibited by very few individuals entrusted with leadership and power.

“As we approach Ekiti and Osun electoral engagements, we don’t want to suffer the same fate as in the recent past. Posterity will not forgive us because no political party remains in circulation without electoral success.

“If our party leaders decided to pay just a lip service to the current intra-party differences, then a period of damaging consequences will be unavoidable.”

In his remark, Senator Sheriff said he would continue to work for the progress of the party and return it to the grassroots.

He said he would not be provoked by the statement of the party’s Chairman of the Strategy Review Committee, Prof. Jerry Gana, adding that he would not allow any individual who might want to corner the party for selfish reasons.