Despite that the governor-elect, Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN), would be sworn in, in few days to come, his opponent at the September 3, 2016 primary of the All Progressives Congress, Mr. Segun Abraham, has expressed assurance that he would still get his mandate back after the court process.

Abraham, who was the first runner up at the APC primary challenged the result of the election at the election appeal committee but lost. He later proceeded to the High Court in Abuja where he expressed optimism of getting favourable judgment.

The APC chieftain and loyalist of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, said this at a meeting with his group, Abraham Support Group in Akure, the state capital on Saturday.

Abraham, who was represented at the meeting by the Director-General of the group, Mr. Kunle Eko Davies, also denied the report that he had joined the Alliance for Democracy, describing the report as baseless. He declared that he was still a strong member of the APC

He said, “Remember that the party before the primary set up a three man committee and the committee gave its verdict after the primary. The case would be concluded soon and we will retrieve our mandate.

“We are happy because our part won that election but we believe that the person who won on behalf of the party was not the candidate of our party and we will continue to pursue the case until our mandate is retrieved.”

He alleged that Akeredolu’s lawyers were making efforts to delay justice on the matter, but saying they will soon be frustrated .

Abraham noted that he and members of his group worked very hard for the success of the APC during the last governorship election. He said he had no reason to work for the AD during the election.

“We worked for APC because that is our party. We are members of the big family of APC. People knows what are fighting for. We are saying this because of the rumours making the rounds that we are no longer in APC and that we worked for AD during the last governorship election.

“We did not support AD. We are not member of any mega party. We belong to the APC,” he stressed.