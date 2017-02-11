Okowa calls for strengthening of PDP ahead of polls

Advertisement

Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has urged members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to engage in actions that will strengthen the party to enable it emerge victorious in future elections.

Governor Okowa made the call during the Delta North Senatorial meeting of the PDP, held at Ogwashi-Uku, Aniocha South local government area of Delta State.

According to the governor, “We should ensure that there is no more factions in our party, we should be more united and committed to the ideals of the party to enable us win in elections.”

Governor Okowa kicked against segregation in the party, as a result of individual interest for elective offices, noting that such would demoralise the interest of active members of the party.

“Chairmen of the party, especially, at the local government level should not be seen to be identifying with aspirants for elective positions, or seen to be taking sides but should be neutral”.

On the forthcoming local government elections in the state, the governor stated, “It is too early to heat up the state because of elections, there will be no imposition of candidates for elections.”

“Where there is no consensus candidate, there must be primaries for the people’s choice to emerge,” the governor stressed.

He called on Deltans to be involved in the monitoring of government projects being executed in their areas.

“We should monitor projects being executed in our communities; when they are good, we should commend the contractors but, when they are not okay, we should draw the attention of appropriate authorities because, my administration is committed to executing projects that will stand the test of time.”

The governor commended members of the party in the state, for ensuring that the party remains strong, thanked the chairman of the party in the district, Hon. Moses Iduh for his commitment towards calling regular meetings of the party in the area.

Earlier, Hon. Iduh in his address, said, “2017 is a turning point for our party in the Senatorial district, particularly with regards to the awakening of party spirit through sustained regular meetings at the wards and local government areas,”

Also in attendance were former Deputy Governor of the state, Benjamin Elue, Senator Peter Nwaoboshi, Senator Patrick Osakwe, Hon. Onyemaechi Mrakpor, and Hon. Ossai Nicholas.