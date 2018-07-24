No fewer than 2,400 corps members are expected for the 2018 Batch ‘B’ orientation exercise at Wamakko NYSC permanent orientation camp in Sokoto State.

Malam Sani Idris, the Public Relations Officer, Sokoto State headquarters of the National Youth Service Corps, told the News Agency of Nigeria on Tuesday that registration of corps members had commenced.

He said Governor Aminu Tambuwal is expected to declare the orientation open on Thursday, July 26.

He said that routine physical, moral and educative activities were part of the activities lined up for the prospective corps members during the orientation programme.

The coordinator said that after the three weeks programme, corps members would be redeployed to various organisations for the mandatory primary assignment.

He said the exercise would prepare them for future challenges in accordance with government’s intention to inculcate moral discipline and foster unity along ethnic and religious lines.

Idris enjoined government and other organisations accepting corps members for their primary assignments to improve on the accommodation and welfare of the corps members.

He said the corps members would be made to understand the cultural values and knowledge of environment aside their own states to inculcate in them a sense of patriotism and national development.