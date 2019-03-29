<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Ebonyi State on Thursday issued certificates of return to the 24 members -elect of the Ebonyi State House of Assembly.

All the members-elect are all members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

It was observed David Umahi, the governor-elect and current governor of the state, was not present during the presentation.

Prof. Godswill Obioma, the Resident Electoral Commissioner, while making the presentation commended the people of the state for conducting themselves lawfully and peacefully throughout the elections.

He urged the members elect to approach their legislative duties in line with the democratic principles and constitutional stipulations.

Speaking on behalf of his colleagues, the member-elect for Izzi West Constituency and current Speaker of the House, Francis Nwifuru, thanked INEC in the state for conducting what he described as “the most peaceful and most credible elections” in the state.

He assured the people of the state that the next Assembly would work amicably with the executive to make relevant laws for the peace and development of the state.