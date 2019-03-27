<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Edo on Wednesday presented certificates of return to winners of the House of Assembly election held in the state on March 9.

Mr Emmanuel Alex-Hart, the INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Edo presented the certificates to the elected members of the house.

Alex-Hart implored them to use their positions to enact good laws for the development of the state.

He called on the lawmakers-elect to extend hand of friendship to all for the sake of peace and unity for which Edo had been known amongst the South-South states.

“May l use the occasion to congratulate you all on your victory at the polls and also implore you to use your good offices to make good laws for the development of Edo State,” he said.

The REC urged those aggrieved because of the outcome of the poll to approach the election petition tribunal in the state to seek redress in accordance with the law of the land.

The elected members who received their certificates of return were Mr Idaiye Oisayemoje (Akoko-Edo I), Emmanuel Agbaje (Akoko-Edo II), Victor Edoro (Esan Central), and Onobun Marcus Iziebeaya (West Esan).

Others were Francis Abumere Okiye (Esan North East I), Emmanuel Okuduwa (Esan North East II), Ojidzwle Osezua (Esan South East), Ahmed Oshomah (Etsako Central), Kingsley Ugabi (Etsako East) and Abdul Audu (Etsako West I).

Also presented with certificates were Seid Oshiomole ( Etsako West II), Crosby Eribo, (Egor) Henry Ikhuarob (Ipoba-Okha), Aluebhosele Ephiraim (Igueben), Osaro Obaze (Oredo East), Okaeben Christopher (Oredo West) and Onaiwu Ugiabu (Ovia North East I).

Other recipients were Vincent Uwadiae (Ovia North East II), Aghedo Sunday (Ovia South West), Eric Okaka (Owan East), Michael Ohio-Ezomo (Owan West), Osofo Washington (Uhumwode), Nosayaba Okunbor (Orhionmwon 1) and Roland Asoro (Orhionmwon South).