23 members of the Kano House of Assembly are set to impeach the Assembly’s speaker, Yusuf Atta, for alleged highhandedness, dictatorship and many other offences.

The lead actor in the impeachment move is the immediate past Speaker Kabiru Alhasan Rirum who told newsmen that the House has been sealed by armed mobile police.

Kabiru Alhasan Rirum said the Speaker had “sent” the house on recess until after Ramadan but that might not affect their mission since they formed the needed quorum of 23 out of 40.

“We have the needed quorum to go ahead with our impeachment moves because we cannot allow this act of dictatorship from somebody we unilaterally put to go on”, Alhassan Rirum said.

He said the speaker’s offences include highhandedness, dictatorship, taking decisions without the consent of members and feeling been above every other member.

Already, heavy armed mobile police have sealed the premises of the assembly and all the 40 members have been barred from entering the place.

Yusuf Atta was elected Speaker of the Kano Assembly after the removal of the former Speaker, Alhassan Rirum, over an allegation of receiving over N100 million kickbacks from the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sunusi ii, to stop the Emir’s removal from office.