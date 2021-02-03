



A group under the auspices of Ebira Youth Congress (EYC) has insisted that Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has all it takes to contest and win the highest political office in the country.

EYC President–General, Obiyo Aliyu, stated this in Lokoja at a press conference, said the youthful governor posses leadership, passion, commitment to aspiration, youth and grassroot acceptance, and a true servant-leader of the masses that qualified him for the position .

He noted that as a Congress, they have observed that Governor Bello is the nation’s best bet for the job of President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Governor Bello has done well in the area of health, education, agriculture, human capital development and basic infrastructure. If entrusted with the leadership of the country, he will transform the nation beyond expectation.

“The governor’s giant stride in the areas of security and inter ethnic correlation have brought absolute peace to the state. And he hat can repeat that laudable achievements if given the opportunity to pilot the affairs of the country.





“In truth, Nigeria of today is in a dire need of a leadership that is not just embraced by all but has equally exuded unshaken capacity to take responsibility very doggedly in all ramifications.

“And in fairness to the reviewed opinion poll and exigencies of the Nigerian system, His Excellency, Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State is endowed with the fitted head into crown.

“His stand, though bitter reality on the Covid-19 and the attendant economic effect was finally felt by Africans and now corroborated by world leaders and medical experts, all for vindicating and appreciating the governor’s foresight.

“Also the second phase of the End-Sars protest which could have been far worse was apparently nipped in the bud by the governor’s World Press Conference of December 2020.

“His vibrancy and proactiveness saved the nation from a serious mess, and so, he has indeed saved the entire Africa from grave brouhaha and instability because Nigeria

is her giant” he said.

Aliyu who noted that Bello has proved beyond reasonable doubt that he has the capacity and mental ability to govern Nigeria, called on youths, women and critical stakeholders in the country to support the governor to run and win the highest position comes 2023 presidential election.