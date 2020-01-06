<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Despite factions in the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Akwa Ibom State, Senator Godswill Akpabio will decide the party’s fate in 2023, it was learnt on Sunday.

Head of Godswill Akpabio Senatorial Campaign Organisation, Chris Akpan, said all forces should align with Akpabio for the party to unseat the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Akpan boasted that no leader or aspirant would go far in 2023 without Akpabio.

There are three major factions – one by Senator John Akpanudoedehe, governorship aspirant in the last election; another by Nsima Ekere, and the third by Managing Director of Oil and Gas Free Trade Zone Authority Obong Umana.

But Akpan said despite grievances by factional leaders against Akpabio, they cannot do without his support and endorsement.

On whether Akpabio can earn their trust and support, Akpan said: “It depends on what they want and if they really want to go far. But I want to say that anybody who wants to achieve anything in this state politically, and takes Godswill Akpabio out of the equation, is wasting his time.

“As far as Ikot Ekpene senatorial district with the highest number of votes in the state is concerned, and as far as APC is concerned, Godswill Akpabio is the key. Remove him and you are going nowhere. Disagreements are bound to arise in politics. Godswill Akpabio has openly apologised to those he had wronged and so it is up to party leaders and intending aspirants to reciprocate…”