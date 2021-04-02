



A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Prince Tonye Princewill has responded to former federal lawmaker, Magnus Abe.

Abe has recently tackled the leader of the party in Rivers State, Chibuike Amaechi, accusing him of acting alone on zoning of the party’s governorship ticket for the 2023 election.

He had said that Amaechi’s declaration was a Greek gift to the riverine people, adding that it was “a poisoned chalice bound to fail”.

But during a visit to his hometown of Buguma, in Rivers State, to revalidate his membership of the APC, Princewill maintained that the Minister is not acting alone, adding that (Amaechi) consulted, felt the pulse of the people and took a position.





Speaking on the recent comments by Abe, he told reporters, “When Amaechi made comments that favoured him, he was silent.

“I agree that the leader cannot act alone in making such huge pronouncements. But he isn’t acting alone.

“He consulted, felt the pulse of the people and took a position. Magnus has not been around Amaechi for a while, so maybe he isn’t aware. You have to excuse him.”

He, however, agreed that no zone or people can do it without the others.

“Magnus is right on that front. While I am grateful to the Leader for the recognition of reality, we know we have to work harder to make it a result.

“That means enough of paying lawyers and trouble makers and more of touching people. All sides are suffering. Supporters are dying. This should be our focus,” he added.