2023: Senator Suswam’s ex-aides adopt lawmaker as next governor

A forum of former aides of ex-Governor Gabriel Suswam has adopted Terkaa Ucha, a serving lawmaker on the platform of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue State to succeed Governor Samuel Ortom at the expiration of his tenure in 2023.

Ucha is a ranking member in the Benue State House of Assembly representing Tiev constituency and currently aspiring to succeed Governor Samuel Ortom.

Chairman of the ex-aides forum, Roy Ashirga, said at the weekend in Makurdi that the decision to adopt Ucha as their sole PDP candidate was reached after a careful consideration of the 2023 governorship contenders in the state.

“Rt. Hon Terkaa Ucha, our colleague, has shown capacity, especially when he was made Gubernatorial Liaison Officer (GLO) in charge of Vandeikya LGA. He worked as GLO for eight years under Suswam.

“And as a two term member of the state assembly, you know that his colleagues initially wanted to make him their leader and that confirms that he is someone who has the capacity and tendencies to deliver. So we know that if he is elected governor in 2023, he will be able to deliver on his mandate,” he said.