



Former Imo State Governor, Senator Rochas Okorocha, held a meeting with ex-President, Olusegun Obasanjo in Abeokuta, Ogun State, on Monday evening.

Okorocha, who represents Imo West at the Senate, met with Obasanjo at his pent house residence located within the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), Abeokuta.

The former governor who is eyeing the 2023 presidency disclosed this on his Twitter handle.

He emphasised the need to always consult with elder statesmen from time to time for growth and development of a nation.

He wrote: “(I) Paid a courtesy visit to Fmr. president Olusegun Obasanjo today at the Obasanjo Library Abeokuta, Ogun state… we must consult our elder statesmen from time to time to move the nation forward.”

Daily Trust recalls that Okorocha last week expressed optimism that he would contest and win the 2023 presidential election.





Okorocha spoke in Abuja, when a group of youth under the umbrella of ‘Forward with Anayo Rochas Okorocha (FOWARO 2023)’ paid him a courtesy visit.

The former governor, who is one of the founding fathers of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), said the nation is going through the most difficult moment sequel to the prevailing insecurity in the land.

“I have contested for the office of the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria three times. The first time l ran when l was very young; 20 years ago, and l ran on the platform of ANPP.

“Later l ran on the platform of the PDP where l came second and the last one APC in 2014. So, l have been in the business of running for this office. This time, it will be the fourth attempt.

“I am hoping to be the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Every time l started, l got stopped at the primary level, but this time around when l do run, l must win the race,” he had said.