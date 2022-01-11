Politics

2023: Senator Kalu vows to contest APC presidential ticket

January 11, 2022
Adaora Onwuzurumba
Former Abia State Governor and Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has said he will be ready to contest the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential ticket with former Governor of Lagos State, Bola Tinubu, if the party wins the ticket to the South.

Speaking in an interview on Tuesday, Kalu said while he had nothing against the aspiration of Tinubu, he believed that Southeast was ripe for the Presidency.

Insisting that it is the turn of the region to produce the next President, Kalu said that he had all it takes to match Tinubu “grit for grit and campaign for campaign” in the contest for the APC 2023 presidential ticket.

Tinubu had on Monday met with President Muhammadu Buhari to inform him of his presidential ambition, a move believed in some quarters to be a threat to the clamour for Igbo Presidency.

Tinubu had last November visited Kalu at his Abuja residence, where he intimated the federal lawmaker about his presidential ambition.

