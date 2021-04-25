National Coordinator of Tinubu 2023 (T23), an umbrella body for various pro-Tinubu groups, Dr. Oladipupo Okeyomi, has said the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, is not sponsoring any group to campaign for his presidential ambition.

Okeyomi disclosed this at a session with newsmen in Abeokuta, Ogun State, yesterday, saying several groups that emerged to champion Tinubu’s presidential aspiration were volunteers.

“These are people who believe in the unique leadership qualities of Asiwaju Tinubu, and are ready to spend anything, just to create awareness among Nigerians on what Tinubu, as president, can offer them,” he explained.

Okeyomi noted that evidence had shown that the quest by people to draft Tinubu, a former Lagos State governor into the 2023 presidential race, was not limited to Yorubaland but cut across Nigeria.

“To start with, to show you that Tinubu did not sponsor the distribution of bags of rice in Kano, you would have discovered that what was inscribed on the bags was ‘Jagaba’ as against ‘Jagaban’.





“Could Tinubu have made a mistake on the spelling of the traditional title he bears? This should show clearly that the distributed bags of rice were sponsored by his admirers, who have taken after his generous disposition,” he clarified.

According to him, there are many volunteer groups doing awareness campaigns in the six geo-political zones of the country, towards realising a Tinubu presidency, come 2023.

On reported opposition to Tinubu’s ambition by some APC chieftains, Okeyomi said much as pockets of opposition could exist, all of them would fall in line in due course.

“That some people are yet to join us now is not a new thing in politics; they are probably weighing options.

“But what is certain is that nobody can say Tinubu is not one of the best, if not the best material that Nigerians can present to lead them as President.”

He also said, “We are all living witnesses to how he took Lagos out of the woods and laid a solid foundation that has today transformed the state to a world attraction.

“So, we need him to replicate this sagacity at the national level,” Okeyomi appraised.

According to him, Tinubu is a bridge builder and a politician with a large heart, noting that with time, all the APC stakeholders will still speak with one voice, for him.